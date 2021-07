(DAILY CALLER) – Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that racism is to blame for 99% of the criticism about her temperament, according to the Chicago Tribune.

During an interview, Lightfoot was asked about comments people have made about her temperament. The interviewer asked the mayor how much of the criticism she thinks is due to her race.

“About 99%,” said Lightfoot in response, according to the Chicago Tribune.

