A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man discovers 160 bowling balls hidden beneath his back stairs

Found spheres were 'just basically an entire gridwork'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STARDIA POST) – When a Michigan man was tearing down his home's back landing, he discovered 160 bowling balls beneath the stairs.

David Olson said he noticed a spherical object in the sand behind some cinder blocks while dismantling the stairs behind his Muskegon home on July 1. "That was one of the bowling balls. I didn't think much of it. I was kind of assuming maybe there were just a couple in there to fill in," Olson told the Detroit Free Press. "The deeper I got into it, the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them making up the weight in there."

In the days that followed, Olson said he continued to dig and discovered 160 bowling balls. The house was built in 1959, when the Brunswick Bowling Products factory in Muskegon was still in operation, producing bowling balls, pins, and other products before the company relocated its operation to Mexico, according to the homeowner.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Critical Race Theory: A teacher explains what she sees happening in her district
Students confused to see 'controversial' American flag flown by Cuban protesters
This is why college tuition should not be free
Man discovers 160 bowling balls hidden beneath his back stairs
Deep seabed is China's next target
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×