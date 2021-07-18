Miami-Dade apartment roof partially collapses weeks after Surfside condo tragedy

(FOX NEWS) – A chunk of rooftop crumbled off of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building in Florida on Thursday, four weeks to the day after a deadly high rise collapse in nearby Surfside.

The Surfside collapse prompted emergency safety audits of all buildings over 40 years old and five or more stories tall – including a North Miami Beach complex that was shut down and evacuated following an inspector’s report on its structural integrity.

The damage occurred at a building erected in 1972, but it is only three stories tall. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava went to the scene in person Thursday evening.

