A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Miami-Dade apartment roof partially collapses weeks after Surfside condo tragedy

Prompted emergency safety audits of buildings over 40 years old

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2021 at 5:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A chunk of rooftop crumbled off of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building in Florida on Thursday, four weeks to the day after a deadly high rise collapse in nearby Surfside.

The Surfside collapse prompted emergency safety audits of all buildings over 40 years old and five or more stories tall – including a North Miami Beach complex that was shut down and evacuated following an inspector’s report on its structural integrity.

The damage occurred at a building erected in 1972, but it is only three stories tall. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava went to the scene in person Thursday evening.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Unions' rank and file fail to endorse focus on 'woke'
Economists and 'media enablers' getting inflation 'backwards'
Miami-Dade apartment roof partially collapses weeks after Surfside condo tragedy
Antifa violently clashes with police outside spa following transgender disrobing incident
American taxpayers, not foreign investors, are on the hook for Dems' trillions in new spending
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×