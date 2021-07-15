Miami mayor says Biden should consider military action against communist Cuba

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the Biden administration should consider airstrikes against Cuba to aid anti-government protesters.

Suarez made the comments during a Tuesday interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum in which he said the U.S. should intervene on behalf of the Cuban freedom fighters.

"There's a variety of different ways that the U.S. can intervene," he said.

"I think the first thing is to try to find a way technologically to restore internet, which has been disconnected from all of the Cubans in Cuba."

MacCallum pointed out that Ben Rhodes, national security advisor to former President Barack Obama, blamed the situation in Cuba on "a cruel U.S. embargo."

The Cuban people suffer doubly from a repressive government and a cruel US embargo. They deserve policies that empower them and help them improve their lives https://t.co/yyZehwnZD5 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 12, 2021



Suarez said the blame rests with Cuba's communist government, not the U.S. embargo.

"I don't think the embargo is cruel at all, and I think that the Cuban people are not asking for a lifting of the embargo," Suarez said.

"They're going out on the streets every single day talking about the failure of the communist regime to provide for its people. And I don't understand why that's so difficult for people to understand. It has failed for six decades.

"And what should be being contemplated right now is a coalition of potential military action in Cuba similar to what has happened in both administrations, in both Republican and Democrat administrations."

The mayor pointed to Obama "taking out Osama bin Laden" in Pakistan and former President Bill Clinton "intervening in a humanitarian issue with airstrikes" in Kosovo.

MacCallum asked Suarez if he was suggesting airstrikes in Cuba.

“What I’m suggesting is that that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table,” Suarez said.

Cubans in Miami have called on President Joe Biden to intervene as the Cuban regime cracks down on anti-government protests, WLRN reported.

“I think it’s very difficult for any elected official, Republican or Democrat, not to take the side of the Cuban people when they see images of people risking their lives, protesting in the streets,” Suarez said.

“They’re yelling out, 'We want liberty, we want freedom.' … That's what they’re yearning for, that's what they're screaming for and that's what they're risking their lives for.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.