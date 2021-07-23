You might be a conservative American if:

You are wealthy, unapologetic about it and not racked with guilt.

You don't believe you gained your wealth on the backs of the poor.

You are not wealthy, but want to be, but don't wish to rob or scam anyone to get that way.

You don't feel guilty about wanting to keep more of what you've earned.

You don't hate or wish to punish the people who have more than you, simply because they have more than you.

You are not a racist, but the left says you are.

You are not a homophobe, but the left says you are.

You are not a bigot, but the left says you are.

You are not a sexist, but the left says you are.

You are not transphobic, but the left says you are.

You don't believe that thinking men should use the men's room and women should use the ladies' room makes you transphobic.

You do believe there are only two sexes, and therefore only two genders.

You do believe men and women are actually different, and that's a good thing.

You do believe refugees and immigrants should be fully vetted.

You are not racist just because you believe refugees and immigrants should be vetted – but the left says you are.

You feel for the less fortunate, but know a handout won't help them in the long run.

You believe being compassionate means trying to get people off assistance – not on.

You believe in helping others who at least try to help themselves.

You don't classify people by skin color or ethnicity.

You don't classify people by victimized groups.

You don't pit classes or races of citizens against one another.

You believe the only true diversity is diversity of thought.

You don't believe in hyphenated Americans. You're either an American or you're not.

You don't believe owning a gun makes you evil.

You do believe more guns in the hands of responsible citizens actually make us safer.

You believe the only gun permit you need is the Second Amendment.

You don't believe illegal aliens should be allowed a free pass into our country.

You do believe a border wall should be constructed across the entire Southern border.

You don't believe that wanting a border wall makes you a racist, but the left says it does.

You don't believe illegal aliens are entitled to free stuff, just because they show up.

You don't believe that wanting illegal aliens deported makes you a racist, but the left says it does.

You believe in the sanctity of life.

You don't believe in man-caused global warming.

You do believe in climate change, because that's what the climate does – change.

You do believe freedom is worth fighting for.

You honor those who serve and have served in our military.

You believe America is great because America is good.

You believe one cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.

You believe that government cannot give to anyone anything that it does not first take from someone else.

You believe the government should live within its means – like the rest of us.

You understand that the beginning of the end of any nation is when half of the people get the idea they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them.

You revere the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

You hold the founders in exalted regard – despite them all being white, and this does not make you racist, though the left says it does.

