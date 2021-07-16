Militant liberal: Right to own guns 'made up' by NRA-funded activism

(BEARING ARMS) – The right to keep and bear arms longs predates the invention of guns. Originally, it encompassed spears, bows, swords, and so on. It was long held that a man had a right to defend himself from attack and, as such, had the right to have whateverHence, the right to keep and bear arms.

However, not everyone agrees. Some people think the right to keep and bear arms is really about states despite the Second Amendment’s use of the term “people’s right.” It seems people only mean people and not states when it’s convenient. Some people think the right is entirely fictional.

One such person, though, is Josh Marshall, the founder of the liberal website Talking Point Memo, who tweeted this on Wednesday: "Just to remind everyone, the individual right to own and use firearms is completely made up and the product of NRA funded activism."

Read the full story ›