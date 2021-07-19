U.S. military prioritizing 'woke' training over combat instruction

America's military is going so "woke," it's making that type of social-behavior training a higher priority than actually training to fight enemies, according to a member of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, reacted in a Fox News report recently to word of an investigation into the U.S. Navy and its "culture."

A study, directed by multiple members of Congress, found that 94% of the nation's sailors who were interviewed say the military branch is facing a leadership and culture crisis.

"We've known military leaders are prioritizing woke training over actual war fighting," Crenshaw confirmed. "It’s what we constantly hear from service members. It doesn’t make this any less concerning. It’s a threat to national security."

The comments come just as a new report reveals that a contractor for the Pentagon is investigating those who want to learn more about the "woke" agenda.

In that scenario, the Fox report said, a web search for "the truth about Black Lives Matter" may suggest an interest in "white supremacism."

A recent report from Defense One documents that an Obama Foundation-linked group called Moonshot CVE is hunting for data "that would identify which military bases and branches have the most troops searching for domestic extremist content."

Just weeks ago its report referenced "white supremacy trends in the United States" and revealed it found "a list of almost 1,600 indicators of interest in or engagement with White supremacism, focused specifically on anti-Black and anti-Semitic narratives being used by extremist groups."

About the phrase, "the truth about black lives matter," the group reported, "This search suggests that the BLM movement has nefarious motives, and is a disinformation narrative perpetuated by White supremacist groups to weaponize anti-BLM sentiment."

The report explained, "While the search phrase appears innocuous, several books include it in their title and allege that the BLM movement is 'joined with Antifa burning and looting.' These sources echo White supremacist disinformation narratives alleging that BLM protesters are trying to 'overthrow the republic' and 'harm American citizens in a Marxist coup,' as a means of delegitimizing it. Multiple videos on YouTube also promote these narratives – in particular the criminalization of BLM – using the identical phrase."

Fox's report noted it was unclear, because the Defense Department and the company declined comment, why the reasons for the Pentagon letting a U.K. company handle such work except that Moonshot COE Vidhya Ramalingam was a chief for the Obama Foundation's operations in Europe.

She's also been linked to leftist extremists such as the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Defense One said Moonshot was working to "spot people searching online for violent extremist information."

It would then direct them to "helpful resources instead."

Under the influence of leftist political leaders, the American military has taken on the burden of trying to identify "extremism" as the left described it, that being advocacy for America first and individual rights.

Moonshot is supposed to be "geolocating search data to determine on which bases troops are searching for violent extremist content."

The company has said it also wants to help the military "find and eliminate extremism."

News commentator Tucker Carlson warned of the emphasis on political beliefs, and avoidance of military responsibilities.

"Special Operations Command is very significant in the U.S. military, and in our country. It oversees Delta Force, the SEAL teams and the rest of our most-celebrated, best-trained and most lethal war-fighters," he explained.

But recently Richard Torres-Estrada, the "Chief of Diversity & Inclusion," dispatched a social media statement promoting "diversity and inclusion."

"The one thing we know about that plan is it will result in the dramatic lowering of standards within our elite ranks. It probably already has. How will that make America safer? The generals never said. You couldn’t find that on the website. Instead, they explained that 'all of us understand that diversity and inclusion are operational imperatives.' They didn’t say how, they just said they’re imperatives," Carlson explained.

The man running that operation, Richard Torres-Estrada, also has posted statements attacking police, recirculating "crude BLM propaganda" and more, Carlson said.

"If you’re wondering whether our military leadership has gone woke, consider that question settled for good. The Pentagon is now the Yale faculty lounge, but with cruise missiles. That should concern you," he said.

The report that Crenshaw cited was directed by himself, along with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.

It included interviews with dozens of sailors, and one officer on active now said, "Sometimes I think we care more about whether we have enough diversity officers than if we’ll survive a fight with the Chinese navy."

The officer continued, "It’s criminal. They think my only value is as a black woman. But you cut our ship open with a missile and we’ll all bleed the same color."

