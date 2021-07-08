A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Modern-day scalping'? Librarian gets to keep job after cutting biracial girl's hair

'Employees involved have acknowledged their wrong actions and apologized'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2021 at 8:47pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An elementary school librarian in Michigan will be allowed to keep her job after being accused of submitting a seven year-old girl to a “scalping” earlier this year, in an incident that sparked charges of racial bias.

Following a third-party investigation into the incident, the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education announced there was no racial bias in the haircut.

“We truly appreciate the support and patience by our students, staff and families while an independent, third-party investigation was conducted regarding an incident at Ganiard Elementary School,” the board wrote in a statement last week following the announcement. “As your Board, we have made every effort to address this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves and with the transparency our community expects.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
'Modern-day scalping'? Librarian gets to keep job after cutting biracial girl's hair
