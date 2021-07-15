A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MSNBC's Ruhle calls on airlines to 'pay the government back' by mandating COVID vaccines

'Only way to change the dynamic, especially in places where there is a hesitancy, is to have a requirement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:51pm
(BREITBART) – MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle said Wednesday on her show “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” that airline companies could “pay the government back” by mandating coronavirus vaccines.

Ruhle said, “COVID cases are back on the rise in 48 states, and this morning there’s growing questions about the role businesses should be playing in enforcing rules about mask mandates and vaccinations. Remember, the U.S. government spent trillions of dollars in the last year supporting businesses, supporting individuals in our time of need. The question now is, where are these businesses now that the government needs their help?”

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin said, “The only way to change the dynamic, especially in places where there is a hesitancy, is to have a requirement. If you can’t walk into a Walmart or work at a Walmart without a vaccination, especially in states where there is a hesitancy, that’s going to actually change the dynamic. If you can’t get on an airplane without a vaccination, that is going to change the dynamic. The airlines took an enormous amount of taxpayer money, an enormous amount of taxpayers’ money. We have all supported them, and there has been very little support on the other side.”

Read the full story ›

