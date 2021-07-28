New York Times reporter: Trump supporters are 'enemies of the state'

A "reporter" for the leftist New York Times has suggested on social media that supporters of President Trump are "enemies of the state," a category of offenders that could face charges of treason, sedition and conspiracy.

And if convicted, executed.

The definition in the U.S. Code specifies such an "enemy" is "any country, government, group, or person that has been engaged in hostilities, whether or not lawfully authorized, with the United States."

It is, according to a report in the New York Post, Times reporter Katie Brenner who applied that label to supporters of the 45th president.

"Today's #January6SelectCommittiee underscores the America’s current essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a current politician’s supporters enemies of the state," she wrote on social media.

"As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?"

She then claimed that since a DOJ investigation of the now-debunked Russia collusion claims made up by Democrats against the 2016 Trump campaign failed, and Democrats failed twice in Congress in their successful impeach-and-remove campaigns against Trump, the situation is all "unresolved."

It didn't take long for the response to develop, and not much after than for Brenner to frantically delete those wild claims against the millions of Americans who elected Trump in 2016 over twice-failed Hillary Clinton, and the 74 million or 75 million who voted for him in 2020.

Brenner excused herself by claiming the social media statements were "unclear," but no one was buying her message.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks noted, "That’s the best summary of the Biden Admin’s domestic national security strategy I’ve ever read."

And journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out, "This is a reporter — not an op-ed writer — saying this."

Fox News reported Brenner's wild claims accompanied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's one-sided committee to review the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

It's one-sided because Pelosi picked the Democrats to be on the committee, then picked two Republicans who have aligned with Democrat agenda points after rejecting several members of Congress tapped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The report said Brenner was casting doubt on whether the committee would solve the problem that remains "unresolved" following Democrats' multiple failed attempts to destroy Trump while in office and after.

"Here we have an NYT reporter, channeling the views of the corrupt FBI and DOJ officials who leak to her, straight-up saying that your political opposition to the ruling regime makes you an enemy of the state by definition," the Federalist co-founder Sean Davis WROTE.

At the Gateway Pundit, a report noted, "She approves of BLM but wants patriotic Americans labeled enemies of the state. What a sick woman!"

