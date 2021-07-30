Nancy Pelosi breaks her own indoor mask mandate – twice

(BREITBART) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday was caught twice within hours breaking the new mask mandate she imposed in the House of Representatives forcing anyone walking the halls of congress, even the vaccinated, to wear a mask with the threat of being arrested.

Pelosi was first caught removing her mask to take a picture with Republican Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey and his family after his swearing-in. Ellzey recently won a special election in Texas’s Sixth Congressional District earlier in the week. The RNC Research team tweeted the short clip of Pelosi.

Shortly after, Pelosi was caught again without a mask at a press conference, where the Speaker was notably the only person not wearing a mask. National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Michael McAdams tweeted the clip. writing “WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi breaks her own mask mandate.”

