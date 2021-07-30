A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nancy Pelosi breaks her own indoor mask mandate – twice

Removes face covering for photo op, press conference

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday was caught twice within hours breaking the new mask mandate she imposed in the House of Representatives forcing anyone walking the halls of congress, even the vaccinated, to wear a mask with the threat of being arrested.

Pelosi was first caught removing her mask to take a picture with Republican Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey and his family after his swearing-in. Ellzey recently won a special election in Texas’s Sixth Congressional District earlier in the week. The RNC Research team tweeted the short clip of Pelosi.

Shortly after, Pelosi was caught again without a mask at a press conference, where the Speaker was notably the only person not wearing a mask. National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Michael McAdams tweeted the clip. writing “WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi breaks her own mask mandate.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hunter Biden snaps at critics of art dealings
Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders
Secret files show alleged Iranian plans to sink ships using cyberattacks
Lindt’s gold Easter bunny wrappers now a protected trademark
People with chronic pain may find it harder to regulate emotions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×