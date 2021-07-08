A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NEA allegedly scrubs pro-Critical Race Theory material from its site

Comes three days after nation's largest teachers' union held annual meeting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2021 at 8:24pm
(JUST THE NEWS) -- The nation's largest teachers' union has reportedly deleted parts of its website content outlining its plans for pushing critical race theory in schools — days after approving plans at its annual meeting to promote the deeply divisive doctrine nationally.

Jesica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, the conservative grassroots organization, tweeted a screen grab Tuesday of the National Education Association's website showing the removal of pages detailing the NEA's campaign to push critical race theory.

Anderson and American author and critic James Lindsay tweeted archived links from the union's site. The alleged scrubbing comes three days after the conclusion of the NEA's annual meeting.

Read the full story ›

