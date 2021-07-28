It is only recently that most people have come to understand how influenced American society has become by Marxist thought. Yet this ideology has been preached for more than 50 years to American youth in schools and universities, demonizing classical, traditional values and substituting these with revolutionary, God-hating ideals that have succeeded in destabilizing society Whereas the ideal used to be to fear God, respect diversity and love one another, now hatred between ethnic groups, rudeness and the breakdown of national unity prevail.

At WND, I have had a series of articles on Marxism and how its variant after World War II – namely neo-Marxism – has influenced Western culture culture with its hatred towards traditional values

This topic is important to study to understand how the United States ended up on the edge of self-destruction and came to despise its own historical values, the very ideals that made the West a great civilization.

The neo-Marxist, left-wing ideology – as stated before – came out of the Frankfurt School in Germany. Its apostles such as Herbert Marcuse and Theodore Adorno spent years redefining Western values to fit the Marxist view.

They openly called themselves neo-Marxists or Marxists, introducing the term for the "new left" hippie movement that completely engulfed Western universities from the 1960s onward. Few social revolutions have had a better success rate than the neo-Marxist movement in the United States. It has completely transformed society during the past decades, which is now obvious to the international world watching the dramatic cultural decay as the country is turning into a third-world tragedy.

At the core of the neo-Marxist project has been the work to change the meaning of classical Western values to better fit the Marxist agenda. For example, Theodore Adorno worked hard to redefined fascism and Nazism as "right wing," while in fact "National Socialist Workers Party" (Nazi) in Germany was socialist. Is socialism right-wing? Of course not. Yet, Adorno succeeded in influencing American universities into teaching the Nazi ideology was not left wing although, even in its very defining term, the German ideology states it is socialist.

The work to feverishly erase the memory that intolerant Nazi Socialism was, in fact, left-wing, has been most successful. The Nazi Party stood for a strong centralization of government and power, a rigid culture of consensus, zero free speech, few individual liberties and media indoctrination as a propaganda tool to control the people.

Another term that has been completely redefined is the term "secular." If you say you are secular today, many assume that you are an atheist who believes that a non-religious society is the goal It is understood as a political strategy that seeks to outroot religion as a whole.

Yet the historical definition of "secularism" meant the very opposite of what it means today: It implied you were against the discrimination of religious groups and pro religious freedom.

To be secular meant you respected national sovereignty and the right to national self-determination, that you were for the individual's right to choose what to believe in – and that church and state should be separate entities. To be secular meant supporting respect for all faiths – including atheism.

Today, hedonism and drug abuse are elevated as "liberal values," signifying that liberal means lenient, borderless, constantly following one's feelings. This is a complete redefinition of the historical term "liberalism," again to imply the very opposite of its original meaning. To be liberal initially meant respecting differences, supporting religious freedom, free speech and taking personal responsibility not to hurt others.

These were Conservative values that sought to preserve peace and stability by allowing individuality to blossom under the constraint of demanding politeness, kindness and respect for others. Personal freedom was not disconnected from responsibility.

And today, free speech has become the right to mock, bully and belittle those you disagree with, turning even the concept of free speech into a totalitarian tool to silence opposition.

The leading political economist, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, put it this way in a Herland Report TV interview "Totalitarianism in the West": "Free speech is becoming associated with fascism because what free speech does is it allows you to say something that challenges the ruling ideology. And they don't want to be challenged. So, to protect the ideology from challenge, they call the people telling the truth for fascists. That's what political correctness boils down to." And this is how the neo-Marxists succeeded in strangling America.

