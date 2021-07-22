A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions MoneyGET WOKE, GO BROKE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Netflix stock tanks as subscriber numbers drop

1st time platform has lost domestic customers in 2 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2021 at 12:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY WIRE) – Netflix is down nearly half a million subscribers in North America this quarter, leading to a stock drop of nearly 5% on Wednesday — the company’s biggest slide since its last poor earnings report in April. This marks the first time the platform has lost domestic customers in two years.

The Financial Times, which ran the headline, “Netflix bleeds subscribers,” says the streaming platform’s failure to meet analyst projections has investors jumpy.

“The California-based company predicted it would add 3.5 [million] subscribers in the third quarter, disappointing investors who were looking for a stronger rebound in the second half of the year,” the outlet reported, adding, “Analysts had forecast that Netflix would add 5.9 [million] subscribers during the third quarter.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







MSNBC wails return of cruise industry will cause 'climate crisis'
Israeli archeologists find biblical name 'Jerubbaal' inked on pot from Judges era
Writer-director for 'The Chosen' introduces authentic Jesus to the world
Major toy company may use products to push CRT on children
Basketball star gives glory to God after team wins 1st NBA championship in 50 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×