Reacting to President Biden's declaration that Republican election-integrity laws pose the greatest threat to the republic since the Civil War, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich turned the tables, charging it is the Democrats' expansion and abuse of federal power that threatens the republic.

"This is the greatest threat to the survival of freedom since the Civil War. They are determined to use the power of the federal government," he said in an interview Tuesday on Fox News' "Hannity."

"They are determined to destroy the American military by bringing wokeness in. They're determined to weaken the police while strengthening criminals. They're determined to use the Justice Department. They're determined to side with oligarchs in censoring Americans."

That, Gingrich said, "is the greatest threat, domestic threat, not counting the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany, but the greatest domestic threat the United States has faced to freedom since the Civil War."

"And the threat is entirely and the Democratic Party. And it is a mortal threat. And if they get their way, if they can pass the Corrupt Politicians Act, you will see them steal everything they need to steal."

His reference was to the Democrats' For the People Act, which would codify in federal law measures implemented by many states in 2020 that Republicans contend allowed for vote fraud.

See the interview:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



On Tuesday, President Biden declared the nation is "facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War," charging Republican legislative efforts to ensure every legitimate vote counts, such as voter ID requirements, discriminate against people of color.

"That's not hyperbole, since the Civil War," Biden said in a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The president insisted there's "an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote." Biden's handlers say his speech was an opening salvo in an ongoing campaign against laws that Republicans argue are meant to strengthen election integrity.

Tuesday night, Hannity also spoke with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who called Biden's rhetoric about voter rights "dangerous."

Biden, he noted, "ran as someone who said he was going to be middle of the road and instead he's putting this country on the highway to hell."

"As the speaker just indicated, they are shredding the Constitution and we need to stand up now because who knows when our liberties will be able to be saved again."

