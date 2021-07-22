'If you're not indoctrinating your children, then someone else is'

(DAILY WIRE) – Critical race theory, LGBTQ ideology, and other manifestations of leftism are vying for the souls of young Americans. In the process, many are rendered deeply confused about who they are — and who God made them to be.

Allie Beth Stuckey is the host of the Relatable podcast, where she discusses culture, news, and politics from a biblical perspective, as well as the author of "You’re Not Enough (& That’s Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love."

After diving into topics as diverse as Big Tech censorship and Texas Democrats’ COVID-infested Capitol vacation on the most recent episode of Candace, Stuckey sat down with The Daily Wire to discuss how young people — and their parents — can wield the truth to counter the lies of leftism.

