Now Biden's door-knockers packing vaccines with them

The newest version of Joe Biden's "Big Brother" agenda, which already features strike forces going door-to-door asking people about their COVID vaccinations, now has members of a coalition knocking on doors and giving shots on the spot.

A report from PJMedia explains, "Joe Biden wasn’t kidding. When his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration would send people door-to-door to convince people to get the COVID shot, there was a chill sent down the spines of freedom-loving Americans everywhere. Many people took it as a threat.

"Now those door-to-door COVID-shot salespeople are here and they've brought back-up: injectors," the report said.

Apparently it follows up, PJMedia said, on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's insistence that, "We’ll go to you. If you want to get vaccinated, we’ll go to you."

The report explained health officials in North Carolina are using a "far-Left community organizing group" to "educate and encourage" the unvaccinated to take the experimental shots.

"If someone indicates they’ll get a COVID shot, the organizers, who usually register people to vote for Democrats, call an accompanying health department injector to administer the shot on the spot," the report said.

Meg Sullivan, of the Mecklenburg County Health Department, complained that the area doesn't have as many people vaccinated as she wants.

Noted PJMedia, "A WCNC TV reporter coos, 'Now, instead of educating and encouraging people to go and get vaccinated, they’re actually gonna have a public health member on hand to be able to give a shot right on the spot.'"

Earlier Wednesday, WND reported a new national poll found Americans giving a thumbs down to Biden's injections-for-all agenda.

Rasmussen Reports found that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters think it's a "bad idea" for sending teams "door to door – literally knocking on doors."

Only 37% believe Biden's plan to have officials confront, try to persuade, possibly argue with, Americans at their front doors is a good idea.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on July 11-12, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

The campaign already had faced significant opposition, especially after one county in Illinois posted instructions for those interrogators on how to act when they confront you, including for them to ignore "No soliciting" signs.

There was no mention, however, of whether they're supposed to ignore "No trespassing" directives.

"We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden's gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers," wrote Jenna Ellis. "Who did Nazi that one coming?"

We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden’s gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers. Who did Nazi that one coming? 🥸 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 10, 2021

The instructions were posted in Lake County, Illinois, and were publicized by Zerohedge.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VACCINE DOOR TO DOOR SALES PITCH SCRIPT pic.twitter.com/yiMqrKIxiv — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 9, 2021

The marching orders include: "Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal."

But it does advise, "Knock and then back up."

"Use your script. This will give you the basics. Once you get comfortable with it, feel free to make it sound more like you as long as all the key information is there. Make clear up front that the building has let you in and you're from the health department."

"If someone says is angry (sic) or rude, try to not take it personally," it warns.

Most importantly, it insists the door-knockers "Report on your work! Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc. This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!"

