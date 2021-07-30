The oligarchs are pitting 1 tribe against the other

Don't want to do what we tell you? You Americans have a lot of nerve. We'll show you.

A couple weeks ago I wrote about my theory of the new tribalism in America. The left wants to separate us into two distinct tribes – the vaxxed and the unvaxxed – or the good vs. the evil. And of course, if you've decided not to be vaccinated, regardless of the reason, you are "the evil."

Therefore, we, the everlasting know-it-alls in charge, have decided to make your lives as miserable as we can until you submit to our authority. Notice I didn't say, "until you agree to be vaccinated." That's not what this is about. It's about submission.

However, to further divide us, these government authoritarians aren't just going to make lives of the unvaxxed miserable. They've decided to also include the other tribe, the good tribe, the vaxxed tribe.

As an aside – I am not against vaccines, including the COVID vaccine. Whether someone decides to get it is up to each individual. My body, my choice – right?

Yes, in many states mask mandates are being reintroduced.

Now recall what the mantra from on high has been for many months: Vaccination is your ticket to normalcy. After vaccination, you can finally lose the face diaper. You'll be "free at last!" That's what all the experts said – right?

But look – the goal posts are moving once again. Shocker. However, in my humble opinion, they're not being moved for "safety" sake. It's all about the tribes, with a little Saul Alinsky theology thrown in.

How angry you must be to have been vaccinated, believing the "experts," doing everything right, thinking you've earned your freedom back, only to be told that you have to don the mask again.

But it's different this time. This time it's not the authoritarians the "good" tribe will be angry at. It's that other tribe. It's all right for the authoritarians to tell us what to do and how to live. It's not all right that the other tribe is too stubborn and too stupid to do what they're told. Because of them, we can't have our old lives back. Damn Them!

The Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, summed it up nicely.

"Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down," Ivey told reporters in Birmingham.

This is the attitude and feeling the oligarchy wish to plant in the minds of the vaxxed tribe.

They have already acknowledged Alinsky's ninth rule: "The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself."

For the overwhelming majority of the population, COVID has never been the Black Death. Yet they've successfully implanted the myth that it will kill us all if we don't comply.

And that leads to Alinsky's most infamous rule – No. 13: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it." Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

And the beautiful part is that the authoritarians won't have to do it on their own. They are setting up the playing field so that the vaxxed tribe turns on the unvaxxed tribe, blaming them, not the authoritarians, for all their woes.

Any mandates that are reintroduced will now be the fault of the unvaxxed tribe – shutdowns, lockdowns, masks, social distancing – everything.

Like possibly no other, this is the crisis the authoritarians have been waiting for, and they are not letting it go to waste.

We must all become compliant, so it's that much easier to control us next time. And believe you me, there will be a next time.

