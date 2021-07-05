The ongoing, failing leftist attempt to destroy Donald Trump

The left tried as hard as it could to destroy Donald Trump, realizing what a threat he was to their positions because he was so popular and aggressively pursued conservative positions. But even after defeating him in the presidential election, which a majority of Republicans believe was due to fraud, they have made little inroads into ruining his continuing leadership across the country. Despite the vast amounts of media spin – attempting to make it look like no one likes the former president, that his life is in disarray, he's a has-been and crooked – it's not working.

Trump made one of his first handful of major appearances after resuming private life in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, and people lined up camping overnight to get in. A huge crowd of 20,000 attended. During his speech, Trump called the election "rigged and dishonest." The left and its comrades in the MSM consistently label anyone who suggests there was significant election fraud as a conspiracy theorist, labeling their concerns as false. The left dredges up some radical fringe people who have come up with bizarre arguments about the election, and highlight them constantly as if they represent the rest of conservatives.

But it's not working, because people see through the facade. There was so much election fraud that anyone who did their own research to find it, outside of reading MSM articles, cannot be swayed. The amount of deceit in the MSM over the fraud is causing people to dig their heels in and defend Trump even more. Only people who fail to look outside of the establishment media and the top results from what shows up in a biased Google search can continue to blindly accept the propaganda. The number of credible people speaking up on the right, and even people not traditionally on the right who have done their own independent investigations into the election fraud, is huge.

The left hoped by incessantly pointing out Trump's flaws that the right would desert him. But his flaws were pretty normal, and nothing worse than many other presidents. Sure, he likes to exaggerate small details, but it's part of his personality, and he does it regarding things that don't matter, such as saying he's everyone's favorite president. You could point out flaws equally as bad in other presidents; many of them aren't as widely known due to the lack of the internet and social media in bygone eras.

The MAGA Movement was genius, and the left hates Trump for it. They don't actually hate him because he said something crude about women once (many of their far-left heroes have said far worse about women); they don't hate him because the CFO of the Trump Organization may have messed up on taxes; and they don't hate him because he's egotistical. They hate him because he's highly effective. The rest is a disguise to convince conservatives to desert him. Many conservatives have far worse flaws themselves, or have a relative who is a decent American who has those flaws, so they see through the hysteria.

Conservatives love Trump precisely because he exposed those lies in the MSM unlike any previous president, even Ronald Reagan. He popularized the expression "fake news," which polls show worked, hurting the media's credibility. His supporters aren't swayed by the spin about him; instead it has the opposite effect, reinforcing their beliefs about the bias.

Left-wing activist prosecutors have been trying to take Trump down, but their efforts are fizzling. After more than two years investigating Trump and his business, all that controversial Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. could come up with was indicting the CFO of the Trump Organization for failing to report fringe benefits he received on his taxes – nothing to do with Trump. Considering the vast resources of Vance's office, and the fact a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, it's a sign this is going nowhere. The left will keep hysterically hyping it up, and Vance's life will be miserable for a while, but the left's sick attempts to put Trump in prison are failing. Vance previously attempted to prosecute Trump's associate Paul Manafort, but a judge threw out the charges.

The left went into hysterics condemning the protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, trying to pin the actions of a few violent protesters on Trump, but most people have now heard the full story and seen through the intense spin. The left acted as if the day's events were similar to an insurrection starting a civil war, but the actions of a handful of people were no more violent than many Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests. Consequently, those "mostly peaceful" protesters aren't being sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty. The only person sentenced so far pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor and didn't even get a jail sentence.

Contrast this with the left's stunning silence about the violence caused by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Or their silence about BLM activist John Earle Sullivan, who prosecutors say told another individual that he joined the Jan. 6 riot in order to instigate Trump supporters into violence. He was caught on video breaking a window at the Capitol in order to enter through it. During a speech outside the Capitol in 2020, Sullivan said he wanted to burn it down and rip Trump out of office. If Sullivan had not participated that day, urging people to riot so he could make thousands selling the videos to the MSM, would the violence have even happened?

Even if Trump chooses not to run again for president in 2024, he is still a powerful influence in American politics. Republican politicians still covet his endorsement. He may be incredibly effective if he launches a social media platform to rival Facebook and Twitter, and goes further, venturing into traditional broadcast media and competing with other tech giants such as Google. Donald Trump Jr., who is brilliant, is more careful what he says than his father. It doesn't matter if the left stops his father from running in 2024, Trump Jr. will be just as effective.

