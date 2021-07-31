A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Oregon court rejects gun control group's challenge to 2nd Amendment sanctuary rule

Gun rights group hails judge's ruling

WND News Services
Published July 31, 2021
(FOX NEWS) – An Oregon county judge has dismissed a case challenging the validity of two gun rights measures passed by local voters in recent years in a move that Second Amendment advocates are hailing as a "victory with national implications."

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners had hoped for a court to review the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance and Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance – which prohibit county enforcement of most state and federal gun control measures, according to the Columbia County Spotlight. The newspaper says the Oregon attorney general and lawyers from Everytown for Gun Safety entered their own filings in court opposing the two ordinances, arguing they violated state and federal laws.

"While a governing body may seek review of an ordinance... judicial examination still requires a justiciable controversy," Judge Ted Grove wrote in his ruling issued Thursday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
