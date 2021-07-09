Oregon may use National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions

When President Biden's latest extreme COVID move – a door-to-door visit to Americans to promote the vaccines – was announced, one of the reactions was from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who said those decisions are "personal" for his residents to make.

"Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the state’s vaccination efforts," he said.

One member of Congress openly suggested while the door knocks this year may concern COVID vaccinations, those next year might be about collecting Americans' guns.

But a a report from Press California explains Oregon already is considering ways to implement Biden's agenda, and "one tactic could be to send out the National Guard to neighborhoods."

TRENDING: Former Clinton adviser says it's 'obvious' Trump will win in 2024

The state actually has some 70% of is residents vaccinated, but "that’s not enough, according to zealous public health bureaucrats," the report said.

"In the state’s fourth most populous county, which includes the college town of Eugene, National Guard members may be among the teams designated to persuade people to take the shots, according to Jason Davis, Public Information Officer with Lane County Public Health," the report explained.

Davis confirmed that, "We’re looking to bring on a team that could be door to door."

The national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has documented "thousands of deaths following the mRNA shots, which are not conventional vaccines but experimental genetic therapy," the report said.

Should Oregon use the National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (6 Votes) 99% (434 Votes)

"There’s a spectrum as to reasons why people have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 yet. And they range from the extreme," claimed April Holland, of the Benton County Health Department. "Some people are uninterested and would take a lot of convincing on our part to get a vaccine."

Biden's claim was that, "Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood. And off-times, door to door, literally knocking on doors" to get more people vaccinated.

Also, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the "targeted" outreach aims "to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about both how safe and accessible the vaccine is."

Leaders in Arizona and Missouri also have pushed back against Biden's door-knocking plan as federal officials defend their strike force strategy that "vaccine canvassing" is by volunteers and it already helped boost vaccinations in several states.

Psaki noted the federal government doesn’t keep a database of who’s been vaccinated, even as HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said it's absolutely the government's right to know who has had the vaccine.

Jeffrey Zeints, a vaccine coordinator at the White House, described how "local trusted messengers" like pastors and doctors may to the campaign.

"So I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, the community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, to save lives and help to end this pandemic," he said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Americans are just starting to discover that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” “ENDING THE PANDEMIC” is available both in Whistleblower’s much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus a free gift, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!