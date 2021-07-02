A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthGENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Parents speak out about 'rush' to reassign gender of their kids

Activists increasingly pushing for children to make decisions without parental approval

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2021 at 3:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Single mom Bri was visiting the pediatrician’s office with her 15-year-old, a child struggling with anxiety, when the doctor said: “If you don’t affirm your daughter’s gender identity, or get her the help she needs, and she kills herself, you’re going to feel awfully guilty.”

Bri, who asked The Post to publish only her nickname for fear of being branded a bigot and doxxed by transgender-rights activists, was horrified – not only by the insinuation her teen would commit suicide if she didn’t transition, but also the fact that the general practitioner issued the warning in front of them both.

Activists are increasingly pushing for laws that allow children to make their own decisions to transition without parental approval, insisting that going through puberty is traumatic for those who feel misgendered.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S., Japan conduct rare 'secret' war games simulating China-Taiwan conflict response
India sending additional 50,000 troops to border with China
Tanker driver shortages could make gas stations struggle to meet summer fuel demand
'It's too late to save Christmas': Retailers brace for unprecedented shortages of everything
COVID vaccine deaths, injuries are secretly buried
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×