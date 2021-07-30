A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TO YOUR HEALTH
People with chronic pain may find it harder to regulate emotions

Many experience major anxiety, depression

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:17pm
(MEDICAL NEWS) – More than three million Australians experience chronic pain: an ongoing and often debilitating condition that can last from months to years. This persistent pain can impact many parts of a person’s life, with almost half of people with chronic pain also experiencing major anxiety and depression disorders.

Now, a new study led by UNSW Sydney and NeuRA shows that people with chronic pain have an imbalance of neurotransmitters in the part of the brain responsible for regulating emotions.

This imbalance could be making it harder for them to keep negative emotions in check – and the researchers think persistent pain might be triggering the chemical disruption.

