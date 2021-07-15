Personalized 3-D printed knee implant could help thousands of arthritis sufferers

(EUREKA ALERT) – A groundbreaking new treatment that uses 3-D printed implants and that could bring relief to tens of thousands of knee osteoarthritis sufferers has received approval to be trialed in UK patients, following a virtual "in-silico" trial that demonstrated its safety.

The personalized early knee osteoarthritis treatment, developed by engineers at the University of Bath's Center for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI), uses state of the art 3D metal printing technology to make personalized medical-grade titanium-alloy plates that perfectly fit every patient.

The TOKA (Tailored Osteotomy for Knee Alignment) treatment improves the operative procedure and fit of high-tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates used to realign a patient's knee, making them more stable, comfortable and better able to bear weight than existing generic plates. The technique also simplifies HTO surgery, making operations quicker and therefore safer.

