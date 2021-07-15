A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Personalized 3-D printed knee implant could help thousands of arthritis sufferers

Technique simplifies surgery, makes operations quicker

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(EUREKA ALERT) – A groundbreaking new treatment that uses 3-D printed implants and that could bring relief to tens of thousands of knee osteoarthritis sufferers has received approval to be trialed in UK patients, following a virtual "in-silico" trial that demonstrated its safety.

The personalized early knee osteoarthritis treatment, developed by engineers at the University of Bath's Center for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI), uses state of the art 3D metal printing technology to make personalized medical-grade titanium-alloy plates that perfectly fit every patient.

The TOKA (Tailored Osteotomy for Knee Alignment) treatment improves the operative procedure and fit of high-tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates used to realign a patient's knee, making them more stable, comfortable and better able to bear weight than existing generic plates. The technique also simplifies HTO surgery, making operations quicker and therefore safer.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House Intelligence Committee Nunes: John Durham report is coming, some people will go to prison
Powell defends Fed's inflation stance as GOP lawmakers cast doubt
Restaurant imposes 'equity charge' on patrons
MSNBC's Ruhle calls on airlines to 'pay the government back' by mandating COVID vaccines
U.S. military confirms heart inflammation after COVID vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×