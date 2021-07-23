A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Pingdemic' triggers widespread panic hoarding at UK supermarkets

App alerting to quarantine requirement causing mass confusion, fear

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2021 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Britain's supermarkets are struggling to ensure adequate food supply after reports of panic hoarding due to what the British press calls "ping-demic" – a reference to being "pinged" by the NHS test-and-trace system. We noted on Monday that ping-demic was likely to "lead to food shortages," and that is precisely what is happening today.

The Independent reports UK's largest supermarkets are experiencing shortages after the number of people getting "pinged" on the NHS Test and triggered mass confusion.

The NHS app sent a half-million alerts last week, notifying users they have to quarantine for ten days because of possible close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages
Email to Ben Shapiro used as evidence for firing 2 teachers pushing against LGBT policies
Global home prices rising at fastest pace on record
'Pingdemic' triggers widespread panic hoarding at UK supermarkets
White House plans more assistance for troubled mortgage borrowers at risk of foreclosure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×