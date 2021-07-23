'Pingdemic' triggers widespread panic hoarding at UK supermarkets

(ZEROHEDGE) – Britain's supermarkets are struggling to ensure adequate food supply after reports of panic hoarding due to what the British press calls "ping-demic" – a reference to being "pinged" by the NHS test-and-trace system. We noted on Monday that ping-demic was likely to "lead to food shortages," and that is precisely what is happening today.

The Independent reports UK's largest supermarkets are experiencing shortages after the number of people getting "pinged" on the NHS Test and triggered mass confusion.

The NHS app sent a half-million alerts last week, notifying users they have to quarantine for ten days because of possible close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

