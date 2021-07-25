A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pizza for Italy, Dracula for Romania. 'Inexcusable mistake' aired at Olympics

Ukraine's athletes get image of Chernobyl disaster

Published July 25, 2021 at 5:16pm
(CNN) -- The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is a gratuitously enjoyable affair, with bulging muscles and beaming athletes proudly walking the Parade of Nations – and into our hearts.

The made-for-TV spectacle is an entry way for some viewers to learn more about countries and athletes that they are less familiar with. But in trying to bridge that knowledge gap, one South Korean broadcaster failed spectacularly, drawing from a bank of offensive stereotypes to depict several countries.

When Haiti’s athletes walked onto the stadium, a caption posted on screen by South Korea’s MBC network read: “The political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president.”

Read the full story ›

