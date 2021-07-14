Poll: Biden's COVID door-knockers get thumbs down from America

A new national poll has found Americans giving a thumbs down to Joe Biden's agenda to send strike forces "door-to-door" across America to convince people to take the COVID vaccinations.

Rasmussen Reports found that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters think it's a "bad idea" for sending teams "door to door – literally knocking on doors."

Only 37% believe Biden's plan to have officials confront, try to persuade, possibly argue with, Americans at their front doors is a good idea.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on July 11-12, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

TRENDING: Watch: Republicans to run ads during MLB All-Star Game that will make MLB and Dems cringe

A report in Paul Bedard's Washington Secrets described the poll results this way: "Go away: Biden's 'door-to-door' hunt for unvaccinated rejected."

He pointed out "only Democrats and liberals like the plan."

But only 22% of conservatives endorse it.

"What’s more, blacks, whites, men and women reject the idea," the report said.

is Biden's COVID door-knockers plan a bad idea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (30 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He explained Democrats also are in favor of companies demanding that workers take the experimental vaccines.

"Similarly, 56% of Democrats believe it should be legal for employers to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but only 34% of Republicans and 36% of unaffiliated voters agree," the poll said.

Among the respondents, 71% said they have been vaccinated, including 68% of the GOP and 79% of the Democrats.

The campaign already had faced significant opposition, especially after one county in Illinois posted instructions for those interrogators on how to act when they confront you, including for them to ignore "No soliciting" signs.

There was no mention, however, of whether they're supposed to ignore "No trespassing" directives.

"We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden's gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers," wrote Jenna Ellis. "Who did Nazi that one coming?"

We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden’s gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers. Who did Nazi that one coming? 🥸 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 10, 2021

The instructions were posted in Lake County, Illinois, and were publicized by Zerohedge.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VACCINE DOOR TO DOOR SALES PITCH SCRIPT pic.twitter.com/yiMqrKIxiv — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 9, 2021

The marching orders include: "Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal."

But it does advise, "Knock and then back up."

"Use your script. This will give you the basics. Once you get comfortable with it, feel free to make it sound more like you as long as all the key information is there. Make clear up front that the building has let you in and you're from the health department."

"If someone says is angry (sic) or rude, try to not take it personally," it warns.

Most importantly, it insists the door-knockers "Report on your work! Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc. This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!"

There's no mention of possible conflicts with federal privacy requirements for an individual's health information.

The Zerohedge report noted that the White House already has announced FEMA "surge teams" to help with the demands that private citizens answer health status questions.

The White House launched the nationwide questioning with: "Now we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people."

Multiple governors immediately denounced the plan, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio wondered whether this meant government agents would be "knocking on your door to see if you own a gun" next.

The national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, meanwhile, has documented thousands of deaths following the mRNA shots, which are not conventional vaccines but experimental genetic therapy.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Americans are just starting to discover that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” “ENDING THE PANDEMIC” is available both in Whistleblower’s much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus a free gift, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!