Poll: U.S. race relations at lowest point in more than two decades

So there should be no surprise in the newest Gallup results which reveal that for the second straight year, "U.S. adults' positive ratings of relations between black and white Americans are at their lowest point in more than two decades of measurement."

The polling organization reported right now, 57% of respondents find those relations "somewhat" or "very" bad, while only 42% say relations between the two groups are "very" or "somewhat" good."

That 42%, Gallup explained, "is not statistically different from last year's 44%."

"However, the reading has eroded nine percentage points over the past two years as the nation has grappled with the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests and calls for racial justice," the poll explained.

The findings also included that 33% of black adults and 43% of white adults say race relations are good, and 40% of black adults say relations will eventually work out, down 14 points.

As recently as 2001, 70% of U.S. adults considered black-white relations positively.

"That changed after several high-profile killings of unarmed black people by police officers around the U.S.," in recent years, the poll explained. "These incidents precipitated the formation of multiple social justice movements that remain active today."

"The latest findings are from a June 1-July 5 Gallup poll that includes an oversample of black Americans weighted to their correct proportion of the population. During the poll's field period, Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing Floyd, was sentenced to one of the longest prison terms ever handed down to a U.S. police officer for unlawful use of deadly force."

There were at least slim majorities of both blacks and whites who rated the relations positively until 2016.

"Although the racially divisive events of the past few years have taken a toll on both black and white Americans' views of race relations, black adults' views continue to lag white adults'. Currently, 10 points separate black and white adults' views of race relations -- 33% vs. 43%. Each reading is the lowest on record for both racial groups," the poll said.

The Gateway Pundit noted the poll also showed that, "Americans do not have similarly poor assessments of relationships between other races."

"Majorities of Americans rated relations between Hispanic and white people, black and Hispanic people, Asian and white people, and black and Asian people as good,” the pollsters noted.

