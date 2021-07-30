Polling shows nearly 8 of 10 Republican primary voters oppose Liz Cheney

Nearly eight of 10 GOP primary voters responding to a poll said they would not support incumbent Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her next election, in 2022, according to Paul Bedard's Washington Secrets.

She voted to impeach President Trump last winter, repeatedly has attacked him, and most recently, this week, sided with a long list of Democrat talking points on a one-sided committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "investigate" the January 6 violence at the Capitol.

"In polling data provided to Secrets, just 23% of regular primary Republicans plan to vote for her, 77% said they won't," Bedard reported.

NEW! President Trump: "The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!" pic.twitter.com/2yYvKhlrVw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 30, 2021

TRENDING: Stunning conclusion over fines for 'F*** Biden' signs

And, according to the McLaughlin & Associates results, 53% described her now as a liberal, with only 26% still believing she's conservative.

"The race has drawn national attention due to her feud with Trump, and Trump has promised to weigh in against her. Just today, he reiterated his call for the state Republican Party to trim the list of five challengers to one candidate, so the opposition isn’t watered down so much that it allows her to slip by," Bedard reported.

"The easiest way to defeat deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!" Trump said.

Will Liz Cheney ever get re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 5% (1 Votes) 95% (21 Votes)

Wyoming Republican Chuck Gray recently met with Trump to discuss the race.

McLaughlin, Gray's pollster, has worked for Trump, and pollster John McLaughlin’s survey found Gray a top challenger.

"In a two-way race, as Trump wants, Gray would beat Cheney 63% to 24%," the report said.

McLaughlin said Trump has a 79% approval rating in Wyoming, a state he easily beat President Joe Biden in last year.

"It is very clear that Wyoming voters are looking for solid, conservative Trump supporter Chuck Gray to defeat Liz Cheney for Congress. These voters want an active, aggressive and unified campaign for Trump supporter Chuck Gray to hold Liz Cheney accountable for her bad vote on impeachment and her current attacks on President Trump on the January 6th committee. They want to see Liz Cheney defeated next year," McLaughlin said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!