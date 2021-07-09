A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Portland man knocks out active shooter who fired 29 gunshots, hogties him until police arrive

Hero snuck up on gunman from behind, bashed him with stick

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2021 at 5:32pm
(THE BLAZE) – A Portland man is being hailed as a hero for disarming and restraining an active shooter who fired 29 gunshots at an apartment complex in Oregon.

Luke Stolarzyk launched into a heated argument with his neighbor over a dog barking around 1:15 a.m. June 29, according to the Oregonian. Stolarzyk reportedly was belligerent toward Kenneth Nelson, a fellow resident of the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments. Stolarzyk allegedly abruptly left the confrontation but only to return with an AR-15.

Stolarzyk, who was "visibly intoxicated," then fired nearly 30 rounds indiscriminately into the apartment building in southwest Portland, court documents say. Bullets hit the apartment buildings and cars in the area. Resident Peroz Khoshnaw said she was on her knees praying once the flurry of gunshots rang out. Several bullets shattered the windows of her home.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
