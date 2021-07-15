A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Powell defends Fed's inflation stance as GOP lawmakers cast doubt

Faces skepticism from Republican lawmakers over skyrocketing prices

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 4:30pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday defended the U.S. central bank's decision to keep in place the ultra-easy policy measures implemented last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as inflation surges to the highest level in 13 years.

Returning to Capitol Hill for a second day of testimony on the economy and monetary policy, Powell – speaking before the Senate Banking Committee – faced scrutiny and skepticism from some Republican lawmakers that the recent burst in consumer prices is fleeting.

"This is a shock going through the system associated with reopening of the economy, and it has driven inflation well above 2%. And of course we’re not comfortable with that," Powell told lawmakers.

