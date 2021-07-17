A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Professor: Most parents should 'lose veto power' over their minor children's gender transition

'Only the patient has access to the true weight of transition-related benefits'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2021 at 1:28pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – An academic paper argues that parents should lose “veto power” over their children’s gender transition proceedings.

Maura Priest — a philosophy professor at Arizona State University – wrote a response in the Journal of Medical Ethics to another paper from Melbourne Law School researcher Lauren Notini, which argues that ongoing puberty suppression “is consistent with the proper goals of medicine to promote well-being, and therefore could ethically be offered to non-binary adults in principle.” Priest agrees with the authors’ conclusion, but claims that medical opinion should not override LGBT testimony when it comes to making decisions around the gender transition process.

“If the medical community is to take LGBT testimony seriously (as they should) then it is no longer the job of physicians to do their own weighing of the costs and benefits of transition-related care," Priest wrote. "Assuming the patient is informed and competent, then only the patient can make this assessment, because only the patient has access to the true weight of transition-related benefits.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
