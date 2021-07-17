A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Prominent Reuters journalist killed in fierce clashes between Taliban, Afghan forces

Correspondent caught in crossfire during intense battle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2021 at 4:49pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – In the latest disturbing sign of Afghanistan's collapse into war-torn chaos once again amid the ongoing rapid U.S. troop draw down, which has an expected final "completion" by August 31 according to Biden's recently declared timetable, a Reuters journalist has been gunned down while covering clashes near the Pakistani border.

The journalist has been identified by Afghan forces quickly after the Friday incident as Danish Siddiqui. He was embedded with national troops as Afghan special forces attempted to retake a key border crossing area with Pakistan, specifically in a market area of Spin Boldak.

A senior Afghan officer had described to Reuters that their correspondent had been caught in "Taliban crossfire" during the intense battle. "Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again," the Afghan commander was cited as saying.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
