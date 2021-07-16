Prosecutor hid investigation of Hunter Biden during campaign

An investigative report from Politico reveals that a federal prosecutor investigating alleged crimes by Hunter Biden suppressed information about the case until after Joe Biden was elected last November

After the election, it was confirmed that Hunter Biden's taxes were being investigated.

The report said, "Last summer, federal officials in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden faced a dilemma. The probe had reached a point where prosecutors could have sought search warrants and issued a flurry of grand jury subpoenas. Some officials involved in the case wanted to do just that. Others urged caution. They advised Delaware's U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election."

The report on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings with foreign interests confirmed a source explained, "To his credit, he listened."

President Biden, later in office, then left the prosecutor, a Republican appointed by Donald Trump, in place, the report said.

That that decision, and others like it, likely had an impact on the election results isn't in doubt.

In fact, a poll after the election shows that more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned bv the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the scandals would not have voted for Biden had they been made aware.

That amounted to 4.6% of Biden’s total votes.

"It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark," said MRC President Brent Bozell. "During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation."

He said the media and Silicon Valley "were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public."

"The American people deserved to know the truth; now it’s too late," he said.

An MRC analysis of the survey by McLaughlin & Associates concluded the 4.6% shift in votes would have put Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Trump victory column.

Newsbusters, a division of MRC, said voters were asked: "At the time you cast your vote for President, were you aware that evidence exists in emails, texts, eyewitness testimony and banking transactions that the FBI has been investigating since last year directly linking Joe Biden to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese communist party and Hunter Biden’s business, which may have personally benefited Joe Biden financially?'"

The poll found 27% were not aware.

During the last presidential debate, Trump confronted Biden about the millions of dollars his son Hunter Biden got from business deals in Russia, China, Ukraine and other nations while his father was vice president. The president noted new evidence from emails from an abandoned laptop now in the possession of the FBI and two former business partners indicating Joe Biden was the "big guy" who was to receive a cut of a deal with a firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

"I think you owe an explanation to the American people," the president said. "Maybe you can do it now."

Biden claimed: "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever."

Biden also insisted there was nothing wrong with his son getting paid a total of $3.1 million from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while the former vice president was overseeing Ukraine policy. At the time, however, State Department officials raised concern about an apparent conflict of interest because Burisma was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden later publicly boasted that he threatened to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the president didn't fire the country's top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

See video of Joe Biden recalling how he successfully pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was targeting Burisma:

The Politico report said Weiss now must weigh whether to seek charges against Hunter Biden, "who has intermingled his business dealings with the Biden family’s political connections."

The report said by late 2018, Weiss's office was investigating Hunter Biden's actions, after leads specifically related to his Chinese business associates.

"While investigators pursued suspicions of possible money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the criminal investigation eventually came to focus on whether he had paid taxes on all of his income, according to a person familiar with it. Hunter Biden has maintained that he acted appropriately," Politico said.

"By last summer, the probe had reached a point at which investigators could have issued grand jury subpoenas and sought search warrants that might have revealed its existence at a time when many of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters were seeking to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s actions," it said.

But Weiss "decided to delay taking any actions that were likely to make the existence of the Hunter Biden probe public," the report said.

Politico had reported a month ago that Weiss’s office was also involved in an investigation of Blue Star Strategies that focuses of possible violations of rules for those representing foreign interests.

The investigation of the Democratic firm relates to work Blue Star performed on behalf of the same Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, that hired Hunter Biden to its board as its founder faced allegations of corruption.

