PTA officer on parents who disagree with her: 'Let them die!'

A rant in support of teaching children that all of America is racist, through the radical Critical Race Theory, has been captured on video, and it shows Michelle Leete, an officer with the Virginia PTA, announcing she wants, for those who disagree with her Marxist agenda, "Let them die!"

She's vice president of training at the Virginia PTA, vice president of communications for the Fairfax County PTA and first vice president of the Fairfax County NAACP.

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who devotes his blog to commenting on legal and social issues of the day, explained the video was captured by Fairfax parent Asra Nomani, whose son recently graduated in Fairfax County.

"Leete railed against those objecting to the identity-based lesson plans. Notably, Leete fell back on the same shaming that accused parents of hating everything and everyone because they do not want this material to be taught to their children. Keep in mind that this would encompass the majority of parents according to recent polls," Turley explained.

Leete's rant:

"So let’s meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk. Let’s not allow any double downing on lies. Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve. Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people. Let them die."

Turley explains his family is "fortunate" to have sent four children to public schools in Alexandria and McLean in Fairfax County.

"I still have one child in the Fairfax system. I was therefore shocked like many Fairfax parents to see the videotape of Michelle Leete," he explained. "What was even more unnerving is the applause from other parents to her 'let them die' declaration."

Britannica defines CRT as an "intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."

It's essentially a descendant of Marxism and is being pushed in the United States now in support of such radical ideas as "reparations" to minorities, the destruction of iconic war memorials and the total indoctrination of children in the philosophy.

Turley noted, "The unhinged attack on parents opposing these lessons is all-too-familiar in our age of rage. It is not enough to disagree on what is appropriate for our schools, you have to paint the other side as bizarrely opposing the environment, workers, 'help people,' inclusion, healthcare, LGBTQ, and of course children."

He continued, "Fairfax has become a major battleground over CRT and race-based programs. That debate has reached out Thomas Jefferson High School, ranked No. 1 among all public high schools nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. TJ is a source of pride for the county as an elite school that offers advanced courses for our best students. However, as with other jurisdictions where meritocracy and standardized testing have been declared racist, school officials have moved to drop actual grades and scores as the critical qualifications for entry in order to increase African American participation. The race-blind entrance exam was successful in picking the best students in the county and the school serves as a wonderful goal for students who need advanced school work. So the school board went to a 'holistic' approach to increase diversity. The primary racial group targeted by the board was Asian students. The result was that this year Asian-Americans admitted to TJ dropped to 54% this year from 73% last year. These students were no longer admitted entirely on their academic achievement on tests and scores. Their race was the motivating factor in changing the entry requirements."

