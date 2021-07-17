A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Purdue punishes students who don't get vaccine

'Make own arrangements'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2021 at 2:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TODD STARNES) – While Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, is allowing students to decide whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19, those who choose not to get the shot ”will need to make their own arrangements” to complete work outside of the classroom, university President Mitch Daniels said Wednesday in a televised interview.

”Those who choose not to be vaccinated will need to make their own arrangements as they would in any other year with any other disease to, first of all, stay out of class, stay away from infecting others, and they’ll have to do their best to keep up with their studies,” Daniels, who is also a former Indiana governor, said in an interview on CNN. ”No special arrangements will be made for them.”

Daniels said the university is promoting the vaccines ”in every way they can” and that the experience there makes the school confident in their efficacy, ”more than controlled clinical trials that may only involve a few thousand” people.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Purdue punishes students who don't get vaccine
Venezuelan émigré student calls on university to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote
Abortionists want court to order permanent ban on church services
Professor: Most parents should 'lose veto power' over their minor children's gender transition
Selfie-taking siblings capture lightning-strike moment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×