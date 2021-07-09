A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Race-based medical care: A slippery slope to hell

Call for medical reparations endangers us all

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2021 at 3:33pm
(NEWSMAX) – Racial monomania – the Marxist ideology of critical race theory (CRT) and its various woke iterations – has infected American medicine, and its call for medical reparations endangers us all.

A racially-biased pilot program at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital is instituting "preferential admission" for minority heart-failure patients to its specialty cardiology service where it claims medical outcomes are the best. Stating that white patients at the hospital were more likely than black patients to be admitted to the cardiology service, the program administrators attribute this disparity to America's so-called long history of institutional racism.

Acknowledging that self-advocacy (patient requests) did play a role, the hospital rejects objective clinical criteria for access as non-color-blind and inadequate, given systemic racism. The data it presents to demonstrate racial discrimination, however, fails to provide statistical evidence of differences in treatment provided to patients within or outside of the service. Undeterred, the hospital argues that the admission process should be biased toward minorities as an act of "medical restitution" (reparations).

×