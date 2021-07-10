Rancher pinned under ATV for 2 days, survives on beer

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.

Frank Reynolds, 53, was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday, Reynolds told the Gillette News Record. “It was scary as hell is what it was,” Reynolds said Wednesday from a hospital room.

Family thought Reynolds had gone camping or was with friends, said Quentin Reynolds, the Campbell County undersheriff and Frank’s brother. Later Monday, they began to worry. Eventually, they learned Frank Reynolds had planned to do some work on the property, where he was laying with a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

Read the full story ›