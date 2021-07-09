Red blood cells of long-haul COVID patients smaller than normal, explains blood clotting risk

(LEW ROCKWELL) – If the public is to believe all of the unusual and atypical symptoms caused by COVID-19, uncharacteristic of any of the other seven types of coronaviruses, one might conclude this isn’t a virus at all. It must be something else. In particular, modern medicine is perplexed over patients with long-term symptomology, what has now been called long-haul COVID-19.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute For Physical Medicine in Germany find red blood cells from recovered long-haul COVID-19 patients to be enlarged which they say may explain the phenomenon of oxygen deprivation and other symptoms among these patients.

Writing in The Biophysical Journal, investigators assessed 4 million red blood cells from healthy, infected and recovering COVID-19 patients. Actively-infected patients have larger red blood cells, and 7 months after hospitalization their red blood cells are smaller.

