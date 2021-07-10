A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Red-hot real estate market doesn't need more agents, experts say

National Association of Realtors estimates there are 1.5 million realtors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 4:09pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed a surge of potential homebuyers into the housing market, many of whom desire more space and want to capitalize on historically low mortgage rates. Still, this doesn't mean the industry needs more agents, according to some experts.

The "low supply of homes and high competition" will make it even harder for new agents to close transactions, a Redfin spokesperson told FOX Business. "The reality is that many people are getting into real estate right now, but most new agents will barely break even in their first year," the spokesperson said.

Even before the pandemic, the industry was very competitive.

Read the full story ›

