|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Renowned COVID doctor: Poisonous vaccine jabs 'an agonizing situation'

Says vaccine will 'go down as the most dangerous biologic medicinal product roll-outs in human history'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2021 at 3:15pm
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Warnings about COVID-19 vaccines are generally labeled “misinformation” by the Biden administration, are censored by Big Tech, and, in certain cases, can seem a bit fanciful. Anyone, after all, can make a claim. But when the warning is sounded by renowned coronavirus doctor Peter McCullough – and when he says the vaccines’ “mechanism of action is clearly poisonous” – it’s perhaps true cause for alarm.

More striking still, the physician says that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine endeavor is “going to go down as the most dangerous biologic medicinal product roll-outs in human history.”

Dr. McCullough has quite the résumé. Among other things, he’s the vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center (BUMC), chief of cardiovascular research of the Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute, and program director of the cardiovascular disease fellowship program at BUMC. He has also written 46 peer-reviewed publications on the China virus, is considered a foremost expert on the topic, and has testified before numerous governmental bodies on COVID-19 policy.

