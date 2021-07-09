Report documents MORE evidence of fraud in Georgia election

A new report from Margot Cleveland at the Federalist has documented at least 10,300 illegal votes were cast in Georgia in the November 2020 general election – and that number "will continue to rise over the next several months."

The issue is that Joe Biden was ahead of Donald Trump by only 12,670 votes when officials ended the counting.

Georgia also is one of six swing states that went – narrowly – for Biden after President Trump had held significant leads on election night.

It's also been revealed that a Democrat activist played a role in providing election workers to the state, some ballots were "pristine" as if they'd never been handled, much less mailed in, those appeared to have been copied, several suitcases of ballots were snatched from under a table where they'd been hidden until election observers left and then counted, and more.

The Federalist report by Cleveland, formerly a permanent law clerk to a federal appellate judge, explained the possibility is there that "nearly 35,000 Georgians had potentially voted illegally."

As more and more such evidence is obtained from audits of election results in several states, and the work of investigative journalists, the more and more likely appear Trump's contentions that there was fraud in the counts, and that fraud resulted in a "stolen" election.

Fact-checkers, meanwhile, have responded to reports of problematic voting practices by claiming everything has been reviewed and checked and there was no fraudulent activity anywhere.

"While this evidence does not change the fact that Joe Biden is our president, all Americans who genuinely care about free and fair elections and the disenfranchisement of voters should demand both transparency and solutions to prevent a repeat in future elections," Cleveland explained. "This evidence also vindicates former President Trump and his legal team for the related public (and private) comments and legal arguments made in challenging the Georgia election results."

The newest issue in Georgia is that under state law, residents must vote in the county where they live unless they changed their residence within 30 days of the election.

Cleveland cites the work of Jake Evans, an Atlanta election lawyer, who said if those people vote in a county in which they no longer reside, outside of that 30-day grace period, "Their vote in that county would be illegal."

But the report explained Mark Davis of Data Productions Inc. and an expert in voter data analytics and residency issues, "obtained data from the National Change of Address (NCOA) database that identified Georgia residents who had confirmed moves with the U.S. Postal Service. After excluding moves with effective dates within 30 days of the general election, and by using data available from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Davis identified nearly 35,000 Georgia voters who indicated they had moved from one Georgia county to another, but then voted in the 2020 general election in the county from which they had moved."

The report noted that while some of the moves may have been temporary, for students and such, the number still is significant, and yet , "the media, the courts, and the secretary of state's office ignored or downplayed the issue."

"It was disconcerting to see the media and the courts largely ignore serious issues like these, especially since the data I was seeing showed very legitimate issues," Davis told Cleveland. "In fact, I heard members of the Secretary of State's team admit some votes were cast with residency issues, but then claimed there weren’t enough of them to cast the outcome of the election in doubt."

Davis' research confirmed about 35,000 Georgians indicated they had moved from one county to another county more than 30 days before the November general election. By May, "more than 10,300 updated their voter registration information, providing the secretary of state the exact address they had previously provided to the USPS. Those same 10,000-plus individuals all also cast ballots in the county in which they had previously lived," the report said.

Davis said the ultimate total "will eventually meet and then exceed President Biden's margin of victory."

He said if any court had actually listened to evidence in Trump's claims of election misbehavior, he might have won the case.

"Under Georgia law, a judge can order an election be redone if he or she sees there were enough illegal, irregular, or improperly rejected votes to cast the results of the election in doubt, or if they see evidence of 'systemic irregularities,'" Davis told Cleveland.

The report raised the question of what officials know about the problem, since Davis already has provided them with his details.

