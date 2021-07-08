Report: Government operative confirmed as part of Jan. 6 riot crowd

A recent report from Revolver, which got the attention of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, charged that some of those key individuals who planned the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 likely were federal agents, or informers.

Now the National File says that has been confirmed.

"Court documents pertaining to the indictment of a man named Fi Doung over alleged crimes relating to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 reveal that DC Metropolitan Police had at least one undercover federal employee embedded within the pro-Trump crowd ahead of and during the civil unrest at the Capitol," its report confirmed.

The report explains court documentation affirms: "On the morning of January 6, 2021, FI DUONG and an associate of his (ASSOCIATE 1) introduced themselves to a Metropolitan Police Department Undercover Employee (MPD UCE) in the vicinity of Freedom Plaza, Washington, D.C. DUONG asked the MPD UCE if he/she was a 'patriot,' to which the MPD UCE responded in the affirmative and asked DUONG the same question. DUONG responded by claiming to be an 'operator.'"

The undercover federal operative "was revealed to be close to the 'restricted zone' near the Capitol building as it was being stormed," the report said.

Fi Duong later was seen in the restricted zone, and "MPD UCE exchanged greetings with one another," the report said.

"The federal employee then befriended Duong over the course of weeks, even including a Bible study at Duong's home and learning that Duong's family fled communism from China to Vietnam, and ultimately to America. The FBI agent who wrote the documents used to indict Duong claimed that Duong intended to 'take a stand' violently in Virginia rather than uproot to Texas, however, it is unclear whether Duong openly suggested violence or merely political action," the report said.

National File explained, "This is the first admission from the government that an undercover federal operative was covertly interacting with patriot groups ahead of the violence at the Capitol on January 6."

The Revolver report earlier explained that many of the court filings refer to "unindicted co-conspirators," who allegedly committed many of the same acts as those now facing serious charges, but are not charged with anything.

"Why is the administration hiding more than 10,000 hours of surveillance tape from the U.S. Capitol? What could possibly be the reason for that? Even as they call for more openness. We need to get to the bottom of it. They could release those tapes today, but they’re not. Why?" Carlson wondered about the situation.

"We ought to be asking those questions, urgently. Because as the attorney general reminded us, a lot depends on the answers. At least one news organization is. Revolver.news is a new site and turned out to be one of the last honest outlets on the internet. A new piece on the site suggests an answer to some of these questions. We know the government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers who were present at the capitol on January 6, not just the one who killed Ashli Babbitt. According to the government's own court filings, those law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways.

"We know that because, without fail, the government has thrown the book at most of the people who were in the Capitol on January 6. There was a nationwide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight. But, strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people 'unindicted co-conspirators.' What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives," he said.

"For example, one of those 'unindicted co-conspirators' is someone the government identifies only as 'Person Two.' According to those documents, 'Person Two' stayed in the same hotel room as an 'insurrectionist' named Thomas Caldwell, who's alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. 'Person Two' also 'stormed the barricades' at the Capitol on January 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.

"The government's indictments further indicate that Caldwell -- who by the way is a 65-year-old man -- was led to believe there would be a 'quick reaction force' also participating in January 6. That quick reaction force, Caldwell was told, would be led by someone called 'Person Three' -- who had a hotel room and an accomplice," Carlson documented.

"But wait. Here's the interesting thing. 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone."

Revolver reported that there are – so far – "upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the ... indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments."

The Capitol events on January 6 happened when a group of violent individuals broke windows and barricades at the Capitol to enter and vandalized parts of the building.

There also were dozens, probably hundreds, of nonviolent protesters who in some cases simply walked past security officers into the building, and ended up doing no damage at all.

But the fact that President Trump had held a rally that morning, encouraging his supporters to protest the congressional adoption of the disputed 2020 presidential election results "peacefully" was used by Democrats to stage and launch their second failed impeach-and-remove scheme against him.

Since then, legacy media outlets, social media corporations and leftist politicians have compared the day to 9/11 and worse. Actually, one police officer died of natural causes and two by suicide in that time period, and several participants died of what apparently were natural causes. The only victim of violence was a protester, unarmed, who was shot and killed by a police officer, whose name has been concealed ever since then.

