Report: Teacher faces 'corrective action' for pushing vaccine

One teacher now is facing possible "corrective action" after spending class time to push children to accept the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, according to a report from 770 KTTH radio personality Jason Rantz.

The case developed at Sumner Middle School in the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District in Washington State where the teacher, who was not identified in the report, was recorded repeatedly trying to persuade students to get the vaccine.

Identified only as an 8th grade science teacher, he claimed residents were "not very good Americans" on the mask issue and "at one point, he even dismissed concerns over the likely link between two vaccines and heart inflammation in kids. Last week, a 13-year-old Michigan boy died after getting the vaccine," the report said.

Rantz explained a student recorded parts of the teacher and the student's parent gave the videos to the Jason Rantz Show, which were posted online.

The teacher's argument included: "Please, please try to be scientific about it and use the break I gave you and say, 'OK, here’s all that I know. If I want to know more, I can go get some research, you know, and ask people I trust and things like that.' But try to be more scientific about it and don’t base your decisions based upon opinion. Because it seems like a lot of people right now are a little misguided when it comes to a lot of information. And as a result, I think that there’s … maybe if you had all the information you might make a different decision for yourself. I don’t know."

He said, "Some rumors are out there … when you listen to rumors, you’re not really relying on the science to help guide your decision. So you can come to the wrong conclusion and then maybe have regrets down the road for not making a good decision."

Federal officials have confirmed, actually, that thousands of individuals have died after they took a COVID vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged a possible link between the vaccines and myocarditis.

The teacher admitted "drawbacks," but said, "Some, out of how many, let’s say that about … I haven’t seen the actual numbers but I’m gonna make it up. Out of 10,000 people. Maybe five are having a large heart issues. Is that enough?"

Rantz reported the CDC has confirmed 267 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after one does of a vaccine. After two doses there have been 827 reported cases.

Referencing those without masks, the teacher said, "And the part that I hate the most about this is that we’ve learned that we’re not very good Americans. We don’t treat each other with respect. If you don’t want to get the shot, and I get the shot, am I better than you or have the right to tell you the way it is? No. But we have people even in families, maybe in your family, people at odds bashing heads over some stupid viruses and [inaudible]. And people are getting killed over it."

A spokesperson for the district confirmed COVID-19 vaccinations are not required in the district, and no one will be asked their vaccination status.

The statement said the district does not endorse the teacher's message, Rantz reported, and there could be consequences.

"We do not condone any staff member discussing with students their personal opinions or beliefs on whether to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” the spokesperson said. “If such an incident is brought to our attention, we will take appropriate corrective action."

