Republican shatters fundraising records – and it's not who Trump endorsed

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt announced that she raised $2.24 million since launching her campaign, shattering the state’s quarterly fundraising records.

Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, announced her campaign on June 8, reaching her record-breaking milestone in just 23 days, according to local outlet Yellowhammer News. She resigned from leading the Business Council of Alabama to run for Shelby’s seat.

Britt added that over 90% of donations came from within Alabama.

“It is clear that the people of our state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator FOR Alabama,” she said Tuesday.

“Our Alabama First message is resonating strongly with hardworking families who want to protect our Christian conservative values and see real results – not the same old tired, empty rhetoric that politicians have been selling them for decades,” she said in a press release, reported Yellowhammer. “We’re seeing and hearing this on the campaign trail every day, and these numbers certainly reinforce the incredible reception and momentum we’re experiencing on the ground. I cannot thank our supporters enough for their enthusiasm and generosity.”

Though Britt has posted record fundraising totals, she faces a crowded Republican primary to the race to succeed Shelby, who has held his seat since 1987. Other candidates include Trump-endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks and businesswoman Lydia Blanchard, who has largely self-funded her campaign, according to AL.com.

