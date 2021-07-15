A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Restaurant imposes 'equity charge' on patrons

Customers don't realize their institutionally racist, sexist ways

Published July 15, 2021 at 4:17pm
(BLACK SPHERE) – Broders’ Pasta bar now charges customers a 15 percent “equity charge” on all guest checks. The restaurant claims to be doing this because customers don’t realize their institutionally racist and sexist ways. Thus, they can’t be trusted to tip properly. The restaurant published an entire page on their website explaining the new policy. It’s titled “WHAT IS THE BENEFITS & EQUITY CHARGE?”

“2020 was a time of introspection for us as it was for so many of our neighbors. In response to the racial injustice protests throughout our community and the (many) closures we experienced because of COVID, we spent some time re-imagining the economics of our business with the goal of providing fair pay across our company,” the website reads. “One result of this effort was the creation of a ‘Benefits & Equity’ charge of 15 percent that is added to all guest checks.”

According to Broders’, the funds accumulated from this new racism tax will be redirected toward paying employees wages, paid time off, insurance and various employee assistance program.

Read the full story ›

