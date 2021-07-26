Roe v. Wade's 'racist eugenics' is reason to overturn, brief explains

Liberty Counsel has filed a friend-of-the-court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of a wide range of individuals and groups – and they are asking that the justices overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that created a right to abortion in 1973 because the law is racist, and supports eugenics.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear this Mississippi case is a positive step toward overturning the tragic abortion decision of Roe v. Wade," explained Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver.

"Abortion is rooted in racism and eugenics to eliminate certain races and people. Planned Parenthood continues Margaret Sanger's legacy of eliminating unborn children based on their race. The dark racist eugenic history of the Supreme Court must end. The High Court must overturn its shameful abortion decisions. Our clients call upon the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and stop this racist genocide."

The organization's brief is on behalf of 70,000 African American and Hispanic churches, millions of African Americans and Hispanics and multiple celebrities on the issue, such as Rev. Alveda King, the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Dean Nelson of the Frederick Douglass Foundation and more.

The Supreme Court last spring agreed to review the Mississippi case that challenges the current standards for abortion before viability – that states essentially can have an anything goes attitude.

While Roe allows any abortion at any time, the Mississippi law would impose a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. It was blocked by a judge when it became law, and that status was left undisturbed at the 5th Circuit, even though one of the judges there condemned the abortion law's racism.

The brief argues the abortion industry is based on exactly that.

For example, Charles Darwin's support for the procedure was implied in the headline to has famed work, "The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection or the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life."

Darwin also called "Australians, Mongolians, Africans, Indians, South Americans, Polynesians, and even Eskimos" "savages." He wrote about how white Europeans would exterminate the world's "savage races."

"In the infamous 1927 case of Buck v. Bell, the Supreme Court shamefully adopted this racist eugenic ideology promoted by Social Darwinists. In Buck, the High Court approved the compulsory sterilization of an allegedly 'feeble minded' woman who had been falsely adjudged 'the probable potential parent of socially inadequate offspring.' In a short opinion, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., wrote, 'It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. Three generations of imbeciles are enough,'" the filing argued.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger then "planted abortion facilities" in or near neighborhoods of minorities.

"She saw abortion as a tool to help accomplish population control and to weed out the 'undesirable' races and people to evolve a better human race."

Sanger once said in a letter, "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members."

Even today, the overwhelming majority of abortion facilities are in or near minority communities, and Planned Parenthood alone is responsible for about 247 deaths of black infants daily.

Researchers confirmed, "black women have been experiencing abortions at a rate nearly four times that of white women for more than 30 years … The evidence is clear that for many decades black children in the United States have not had, and do not have today, an equal opportunity to survive until birth."

At this point, Planned Parenthood has 86% of its abortion businesses sites in or near minority neighborhoods.

The 25 counties with the most abortions are counties that "contain 19 percent of the U.S. population including 28 percent of the black population and 37 percent of the Hispanic/Latino population. In 12 of these counties, blacks and Hispanics/Latinos are more than 50 percent of the population. In contrast, blacks are only 12.6 percent of the U.S. population, and Hispanics and Latinos are 16.3 percent. Planned Parenthood’s largest abortion facility in America is situated in the middle of a black and Hispanic neighborhood within walking distance of a nearby school."

Just two years ago, Justice Clarence Thomas found, "The use of abortion to achieve eugenic goals is not merely hypothetical. The foundations for legalizing abortion in America were laid during the early 20th-century birth-control movement. That movement developed alongside the American eugenics movement. And significantly, Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger recognized the eugenic potential of her cause. She emphasized and embraced the notion that birth control ‘opens the way to the eugenicist.'"

The filing explains that an abortion study author, James Sherley, noted, "Abortion is the hushed killer of black life that has silenced millions of George Floyds before they even took their first breath of air…"

Allowing the Roe standard to remain, the filing said, would be "the low watermark in this court's history. They abandoned the Constitution and invented a so-called 'right' piecing together the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments; and then not finding support there to justify ending an unborn child's life, Roe resorted to 'penumbras' supposedly emanating from the edges like an eclipse. The consequence: Roe and its progeny recognize a constitutional right to abortion even for eugenic reasons."

