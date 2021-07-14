A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldTHE REST OF THE STORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sabbath keepers warn Sunday worshipers

'That will be the Mark of the Beast'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2021 at 9:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JAMAICA STAR) -- Convinced that the Government is getting ready to introduce law that will make Sunday the designated day of worship, two Sabbath keepers have set about preparing persons to mount fierce resistance to this perceived plan.

Vincent Hoo and Wilhelm Lecky, leaders of the FTB Ministries, have mounted billboards in Portmore, St Catherine; Mandeville, Manchester; and Mountain View Avenue in Kingston, telling people that "Sunday worship will be the Mark of the Beast."

"The Government of the land is going to come with a law making Sunday the compulsory day of worship, and any time that happens, that will be the Mark of the Beast. We want to warn the people not to accept that law in this land, making Sunday the only day of worship. We want to warn God's people of what is coming," Hoo told THE STAR yesterday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sabbath keepers warn Sunday worshipers
Woman lets 'God take the wheel' as test of faith in high-speed crash
Biden names anti-Trumper Jeff Flake as U.S. ambassador to Turkey
Dow closes 100 points lower as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings
Unmasked! California reverses mandate for schools that defied CDC
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×