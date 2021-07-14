Sabbath keepers warn Sunday worshipers

(JAMAICA STAR) -- Convinced that the Government is getting ready to introduce law that will make Sunday the designated day of worship, two Sabbath keepers have set about preparing persons to mount fierce resistance to this perceived plan.

Vincent Hoo and Wilhelm Lecky, leaders of the FTB Ministries, have mounted billboards in Portmore, St Catherine; Mandeville, Manchester; and Mountain View Avenue in Kingston, telling people that "Sunday worship will be the Mark of the Beast."

"The Government of the land is going to come with a law making Sunday the compulsory day of worship, and any time that happens, that will be the Mark of the Beast. We want to warn the people not to accept that law in this land, making Sunday the only day of worship. We want to warn God's people of what is coming," Hoo told THE STAR yesterday.

