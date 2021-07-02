Science says transgender hormones, surgeries do not prevent suicides

(BREITBART) – President Joe Biden and gay and transgender members of his administration celebrated Pride month last week by ripping states that have protected women’s sports from men who claim to be transgender.

“These are some of the ugliest, most un-American bills I’ve seen and I’ve been here a long time,” Biden said during a Pride reception at the White House.

Gay Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also condemned Republicans for supporting the transgender bans to preserve women’s sports. “There’s an especially dangerous political strategy arising in some states right now as some politicians try to gain advantage by picking on transgender kids,” Buttigieg said. “Some of the most vulnerable people in this country.”

