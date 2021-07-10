A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Seattle politicians deem suburbs racist, begin CRT-inspired dismantling

Residential zones will no longer be single-family only areas

Published July 10, 2021 at 12:33pm
(MY NORTHWEST) – The Seattle City Council is forwarding plans to dismantle residential zones because far-left activists believe them to be racist. This is critical race theory (CRT) in action.

Council radicals Teresa Mosqueda and Dan Strauss are starting the process of ending suburbs. They’ve introduced language that bans the use of the term “single-family only zones.” In its place will be an innocuous term: “Neighborhood Residential.”

While the language policing might seem like virtue signaling – which, in part, it is – there’s a bigger agenda. The council has no control over suburbs outside of the city. But the neighborhoods that are heavily residential within city limits? It’s open for social engineering. This move is meant to end Seattle’s residential neighborhoods as we know them. And the implications are significant.

